Warmer People x Dure Vie

fabric
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
From £19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
London-based collective Warmer People team up with Paris crew Dure Vie for a Winter warmer here at fabric on 5th January, meanwhile Access return to helm Room 3. Warmer People, known for their inclusive and forward-thinking party ethos, and French outlet f...

This is an 19+ event
Venue

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
