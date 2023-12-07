Top track

WONDERJAZZ Holiday party: Gitkin (Live), Gabriele Poso (Live), DJ’s Nickodemus, Bad Colours, Peter Matson, Aaron DRM

The Sultan Room
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$19.57

About

WONDERJAZZ Holiday party

Hosted by Wonderwheel and Bastard Jazz

Gitkin (Live)

Gabriele Poso (Live)

DJ’s Nickodemus, Aaron DRM, Peter Matson, Bad Colours

Valid identification is required for entry. Acceptable forms of ID include an unexpired US governm...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room

Lineup

3
Gitkin, Gabriele Poso, Nickodemus and 3 more

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends4:00 am
250 capacity

