Automotion, Body Horror, The Orchestra (For Now)

Windmill Brixton
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Getting December off to a banging and noisy start with the return of Automotion plus Body Horror, The Orchestra (For Now) plus more tba and a late set from DJ Skinny Penis (DJs from Fat Dog)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.

The Orchestra (For Now), Body Horror, Automotion

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

