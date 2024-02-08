Top track

Hot Chip - Fire Of Mercy - yunè pinku remix

Hot Chip (DJ Set), Justin Strauss

Elsewhere - The Hall
Thu, 8 Feb, 10:00 pm
About Hot Chip

Since forming in 2000, English group Hot Chip have been making feel-good, synth-driven electropop. In their discography, you’ll hear traces of disco, ’80s dance music, and early-naughts indie – a formula that has led to Grammy success and a Mercury Prize n Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies a...

This is an 21+ event
Elsewhere
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hot Chip, Justin Strauss

Venue

Elsewhere - The Hall

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

