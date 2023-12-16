Top track

House of Women - Few Too Many Times

House of Women + Honest Work + Dogviolet

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:30 pm
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

House of Women - Few Too Many Times
About

Silent night? We think not. Who wants an Xbox or a puppy this Christmas when you could have rock n roll.

Join us, honest work, as we delve into Christmas cheer for one night and one night only. We’ll be joined by the incredible DogViolet and House of Wome...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outfit

Lineup

Dogviolet, Honest Work, House of Women

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

