Cabrita

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cabrita conquistou o público e a crítica com o seu primeiro álbum e agora é a vez de “Umbra” — o seu segundo longa-duração — percorrer os palcos mostrando o seu virtuosismo e criatividade.

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

