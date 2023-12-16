Top track

Big Trouble in Little China

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJ Yoda

Quarterhouse
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJFolkestone
£22.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Big Trouble in Little China
Got a code?

About

This December DJ Yoda brings his 50 Years of Hip-Hop AV show to the sandy shore of Folkestone. A multi-award-winning hip-hop DJ and producer, headlining festivals and clubs around the world. Dj Yoda was one of a select band of artists to perform at Banksy’ Read more

Presented by Creative Folkestone
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

DJ Yoda

Venue

Quarterhouse

49 Tontine Street, Folkestone, CT20 1JP, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.