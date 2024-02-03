DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Katy Kirby is a songwriter and indie rock practitioner with an affinity for unspoken rules, misunderstanding, and boredom. She was born, raised, and homeschooled by two ex-cheerleaders in small-town Texas and started singing in church, amidst the pasteuriz...
