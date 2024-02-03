Top track

Cool Dry Place

Katy Kirby

Songbyrd
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$23.18

About

Katy Kirby is a songwriter and indie rock practitioner with an affinity for unspoken rules, misunderstanding, and boredom. She was born, raised, and homeschooled by two ex-cheerleaders in small-town Texas and started singing in church, amidst the pasteuriz...

Presented by Songbyrd.
Lineup

Katy Kirby, Allegra Krieger

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

