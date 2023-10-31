DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club Virgo présente Halloween Party

Voûtes Virgo
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:30 pm
PartyMarseille
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La Voûte Virgo devient le repaire de l'horreur pour une soirée HALLOWEEN PARTY que vous n'oublierez pas !

**CLUB VIRGO présente HALLOWEEN PARTY **

Line-up

Bobba Ash
Zepequenaï
Deejay Ap (Dancehall Nation)
Parlepasrusse b2b Tonton Plantain

Infos Read more

Présenté par Voûte Virgo.

Lineup

5
Zepequenaï, Deejay AP, Bobba Ash and 5 more

Venue

Voûtes Virgo

44 Bd Jacques Saade, 13002 Marseille
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.