Stuck in the Sound

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€25.30

About

Stuck in the Sound revient avec un sixième album en 2024. Un retour très attendu qui révèlera une nouvelle facette du groupe. À ne pas manquer pour leur retour sur scène, en concert exceptionnel au Ferrailleur le 18 avril 2024.

Les -16 ans doivent être accompagnés d'un adulte.

Présenté par Mélodyn.

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

