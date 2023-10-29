Top track

Danny Elfman - This is Halloween (From "The Nightmare Before Christmas")

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HALLOWEEN JAMZ

Sala Vesta
Sun, 29 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Danny Elfman - This is Halloween (From "The Nightmare Before Christmas")
Got a code?

About

¡Vuelve la Jamz a la Vesta!

Preparad las pociones y conjuros para esta versión de Halloween

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Vesta.

Lineup

Jamz

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.