I Like the Way You Die

Black Honey

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

I Like the Way You Die
Event information

Black Honey

+ special guests

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Black Honey

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

