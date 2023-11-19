Top track

La Luz

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jackie Mendoza, Rusty Santos and more: A Fundraiser for Theatre of Hearts/Youth First

Zebulon
Sun, 19 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

La Luz
Got a code?

About

A Fundraiser for Theatre of Hearts/Youth First

Jackie Mendoza

Rusty Santos

For several decades, Theatre Of Hearts/Youth First has been educating youth throughout Los Angeles County and found that youngsters are more responsive to their studies in STEM ( Read more

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Jackie Mendoza, Rusty Santos

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.