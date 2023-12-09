Top track

Quirkyoddgirl + Paco Te Quiero

Velvet Club Málaga
Sat, 9 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsMálaga
€9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La malagueña Quirkyoddgirl nos trae a la ciudad a Paco Te Quiero para montar una bien gorda.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por El Recreo Services

Lineup

Paco Te Quiero, Quirkyoddgirl

Venue

Velvet Club Málaga

C. Convalecientes, 11, 29008 Málaga, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

