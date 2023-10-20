DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OurHouse!

Cherry Complex
Fri, 20 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartySeattle
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ourHOUSE... is back!!

FRIDAY | OCTOBER 20TH | 10PM to LATE

Come wiggle with residents yourMOM and shortSTACK!

Featuring Special Guest Julie Herrera!

House Rules: They play House music. You dance to House music.

$10 ADV

……………………………………

SAFER SPACE The Read more

Presented by Timbre Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

