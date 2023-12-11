Top track

Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Corinne Bailey Rae: In Conversation, Acoustic + Signing

Rough Trade East
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade East is excited to present an in-conversation event with Corinne Bailey Rae. This unique event celebrates the release of Corinne's new book 'Reflections / Refractions At The Stony Island Arts Bank', and her latest album 'Black Rainbows'.

Corin...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Corinne Bailey Rae

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.