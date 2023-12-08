Top track

Import Export: Maayan Nidam, D'Julz, J.Richards, Pasquale

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Import/Export and Jolene team up to bring two leading lights of their generation to Brooklyn, with support from an all-star cast.

Maayan Nidam is a producer, musician, and record label owner based in Berlin, Germany. The majority of Nidam’s work has come...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.

Lineup

Maayan Nidam, D’Julz

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

