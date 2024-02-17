Top track

Glasgow

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Snuts: Intimate Performance + Signing

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 2:00 pm
GigsBristol
Selling fast
From £18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Glasgow
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade Bristol is very excited to present an in-store intimate performance and signing from The Snuts. This unique event celebrates the release of his new album 'Millennials' released via Happy Artist Records.

Fans will be provided with an exclusive...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

The Snuts

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.