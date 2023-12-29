DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Back It Up !

911 Paris
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

VENDREDI 29 DECEMBRE - Le tout dernier vendredi de l'année va réunir tout ce qu'on aime ! Retrouvez les meilleurs classiques et les toutes dernières pépites en Shatta, Amapiano, Dancehall, Soca, Afrobeat, Trap et Gouyad. En arrivant à partir de 20h, vous p...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par 911 Xperience.

Venue

911 Paris

18 Rue Paul Klee, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

