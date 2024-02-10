DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carnevale di Venezia

Arsenale di Venezia
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyVenezia
From €66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After 3 years of creating playgrounds in London’s most unique venues, Perplex will travel to Italy for its first international show. The occasion? Carnevale di Venezia.

Developed in collaboration with the local government & Carnevale di Venezia, the event...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Molocinque srl.

Lineup

WhoMadeWho, Simone De Kunovich

Venue

Arsenale di Venezia

Arsenale di Venezia - Tese di San Cristoforo 92-93-94, Venezia
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.