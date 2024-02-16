DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rockaoke at Juju's - Karaoke Party

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Get ready to rock out on the Juju's stage with London's only Rock Karaoke band ROCKAOKE! With a killer soundtrack behind you of live bass, guitar, sax, & drums, choose your fave track and perform it live, solo or with friends! This one's gonna be super fun...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

