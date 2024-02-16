DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready to rock out on the Juju's stage with London's only Rock Karaoke band ROCKAOKE! With a killer soundtrack behind you of live bass, guitar, sax, & drums, choose your fave track and perform it live, solo or with friends! This one's gonna be super fun...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.