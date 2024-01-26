Top track

Spencer Brown - 20ms

Spencer Brown: Equanimity Album Tour

SPYBAR
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20

About

Based in San Francisco, Spencer Brown is a leader in the new generation of progressive house and techno.

Driven by a raw passion for music, Spencer got his start touring and releasing with Avicii and Above & Beyond while studying Electrical & Computer Eng...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Spencer Brown

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

