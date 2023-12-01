DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HMS Buckfast presents: Mutiny II

The George Tavern
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

HMS Buckfast are once again docking at The George Tavern for Mutiny II.

Joined on shore leave by the Barrett brothers Danny and Sonny with a rare opportunity to see them both swashbuckling B2B behind the decks!!

We’re going on a date with destiny and she...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by HMS Buckfast

Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.