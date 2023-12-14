DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DJ Mag returns to London venue, The Steel Yard on Thursday 14th December for a very special awards show and party featuring the very best talent from the UK's thriving dance music scene.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.