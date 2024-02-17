DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BEYOND MIDNIGHT - LONDON'S BIGGEST SATURDAY NIGHT PARTY
MAS QUE NADA, LEE HARRIS, ROSS ANDERSON, SUKI RAE, YVETTQ LINDQUIST, ARNALDO NOVAIS, ZACH BURNS + HOMOPARODY DANCERS
MULTIPLE ROOMS OF MUSIC - HOUSE, POP, R&B, CIRCUIT
BEYOND - COMMERCIAL HOUSE...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.