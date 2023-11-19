DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Redd Volkaert, originally from Canada, is widely regarded as one of the greatest guitar players in the modern era and is "among the country’s top Telecaster guitar slingers”[1] particularly in the genres of Western Swing and Honky Tonk. He was the go-to...
