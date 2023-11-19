Top track

It Takes One To Know One

Redd Volkaert Live at Get Tight Lounge!

Get Tight Lounge
Sun, 19 Nov, 1:00 pm
GigsRichmond
Free

About

Redd Volkaert, originally from Canada, is widely regarded as one of the greatest guitar players in the modern era and is "among the country’s top Telecaster guitar slingers”[1] particularly in the genres of Western Swing and Honky Tonk. He was the go-to...

Presented by Get Tight Productions

Lineup

Redd Volkaert, Dogwood Brothers, Brand Franklin

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open1:00 pm

