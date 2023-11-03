Top track

Déborah Leclercq - Lara Croft

Discover #2 Déborah Leclercq, AA Sarl, Nino Anton

La REcyclerie
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

▬▬ GROOVER DISCOVER #2 | 10.11.23 | La REcyclerie x Groover Obsessions x Le Bruit qui court ▬▬

Groover Obsessions, la REcyclerie & le collectif Bruit qui Court présentent le nouveau rendez-vous des voix qui groovent et qui grondent, le premier vendred...

Présenté par Groover Obsessions.

Venue

La REcyclerie

83 Boulevard Ornano, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

