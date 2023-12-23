DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Everyday People Lagos

G12
Sat, 23 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyLagos
$22.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Everyday People comes to LAGOS !

Music by DJ Moma & Friends

Hosted by Cece Bandit, Maine & Friends

🗣️ This ticket link is for our friends traveling from the diaspora (US & UK); purchase here for advance tickets + details for purchase in $USD. Otherwise...

Presented by Everyday People NYC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

G12

CCFV+3HH, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos, Nigeria
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.