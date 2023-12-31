DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It’s a double celebration as we ring in the New Year and wish Philly rising star drummer Nazir Ebo a happy 24th birthday! This New Year’s Eve, Nazir Ebo will take the stage of Solar Myth surrounded by family, friends and special musical guests as he turns...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.