DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eat N Chic

BEEF SMOKED RESTAURANT
Fri, 17 Nov, 6:30 pm
PartyIvry-sur-Seine
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ThePlug vous reçoit tous les vendredis et samedis soir (18h30-02h) au restaurant Beef Smoked Grill pour une soirée / dîner festif 🥂

Au programme :

Menu / Food : Grillades et Steakhouse | Dessert

Menu / Lounge : Hookah | Cocktails

Party / Vibes : DJ Se...

Présenté par The Plug Worldwide

Lineup

Venue

BEEF SMOKED RESTAURANT

12 Rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau, 94200 Ivry-sur-Seine, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.