Caroline Polachek Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Sun, 5 Nov, 1:00 pm
Artist signingNew York
From $19

Event information

Caroline Polachek will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC, on Sunday November 5th at 1pm, for a special signing celebrating her latest album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You.

  • Your album purchase on this page includes your RSVP to the signing event...
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

Caroline Polachek

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA

Doors open1:00 pm

