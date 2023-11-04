DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bongo Lounge "The coolest party in town" returns to La Paloma , "The coolest venue in town"
Esta vez el artista invitado será Jesús Jódar de Magnetizm, el excitante dúo de productores y DJs formado junto a Alberto Cohen, procedente de las vibrantes escena...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.