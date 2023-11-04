Top track

Magnetizm - Mama Tarida - Original Mix

Bongo Lounge

La Paloma
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€13.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bongo Lounge "The coolest party in town" returns to La Paloma , "The coolest venue in town"

Esta vez el artista invitado será Jesús Jódar de Magnetizm, el excitante dúo de productores y DJs formado junto a Alberto Cohen, procedente de las vibrantes escena...

Organizado por Bongo Lounge.

Lineup

4
Afro Latin Jam All Stars Orquesta, Magnetizm, Jesús Jódar and 4 more

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends5:00 am

