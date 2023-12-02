DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sabato 2 Dicembre WE LOVE 2000 Roma@ORION (Viale JF. Kennedy 52 - Ciampino - Roma) dalle 23!
La prima e più grande festa Anni 2000 d'Italia torna in città!!!
INGRESSO IN PREVENDITA 10 EURO + d.p.
Braccialetti e Palloni we love 2000 in regalo!
>>> Gli...
