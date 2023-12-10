DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Slut-quisite

Secret Location in London
Sun, 10 Dec, 1:00 pm
SocialLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join @slut.social, @riotpartyuk and @sexquisite.events in London as we team up for the ultimate collaboration.

Bringing you ass, activism and mingling, join us for a slutty Sunday of socialising and a sex positive panel talk from sex workers working in an...

Presented by Slut Social.

Venue

Secret Location in London

London, UK
Doors open1:00 pm

