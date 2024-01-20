DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Delta Bombers w/ The Goddamn Gallows

The Paramount
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

the hounds of hell tour

The Delta Bombers

THE GODDAMN GALLOWS

VOLK

all ages | 8pm

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Delta Bombers, THE GODDAMN GALLOWS, VOLK

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

