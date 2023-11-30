DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Le Parche, Il Futuro della Musica II

Monk - Sala Teatro
Thu, 30 Nov, 9:45 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Non vogliamo vederti annoiato quindi ci vediamo giovedì 30 al Monk con la nuova rassegna di Indiepanchine.

Il palco pìù innovativo di Roma ospiterà talenti emergenti che tracciano il percorso verso una nuova era musicale. Una serata da trascorrere tra ins...

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

