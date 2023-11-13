DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

It's a Fair Cop - with Alfie Moore (BBC Radio 4) Xmas Special Warm-Up

The Bill Murray
Mon, 13 Nov, 5:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£2.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join BBC Radio 4 cop-turned-comedian Alfie Moore with a work in progress for his upcoming series 7 of It’s a Fair Cop

The show where the audience are sworn in to make the decisions in real life policing incident from his case-book

Moore spent over twenty...

Presented by Angel Comedy.

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
