New Year's Eve

Leland City Club
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

New Year's Eve at Leland City Club.

Main Room:

Golf Clap
DEEPFAKE
Wavepoint

Bar Room:

Jay Misanthropia
Parallax

This is an 18+ event

Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

Golf Clap, DEEPFAKE

Venue

Leland City Club

400 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

