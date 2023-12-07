DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Castelli / Ponchiroli in concerto

Al Vapore
Thu, 7 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsVenezia
€15.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“Songs for a Desert Island” è un disco di una qualità non comune che, pubblicato qualche mese fa da Caligola Records, viene presentato per la prima volta nella terraferma veneziana, ed il luogo prescelto è lo storico jazz club Al Vapore di Marghera. Il sas...

Presentato da Slou Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Marco Castelli, Marco Ponchiroli

Venue

Al Vapore

Via Fratelli Bandiera 8, 30175 Venice Venice, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

