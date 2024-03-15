DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Die Sterne "Grandezza Tour"

ZOOM
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsFrankfurt
€29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bitte informiert euch am Veranstaltungstag über die Veranstaltung auf www.zoomfrankfurt.com oder www.markusgardian.de

Keine Abzocke beim Weiterkauf mit DICE Tickets!

Präsentiert von Musikexpress, ByteFM, Kaput Magazin, dq agency &Markus Gardian Booking GmbH.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Die Sterne

ZOOM

Carl-Benz-Straße 21, 60386 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Doors open6:00 pm

