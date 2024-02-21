DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sudden Lights

The Macbeth
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Scruff of the Neck presents

Sudden Lights

Listen: https://spoti.fi/3QF4dtp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/suddenlights/
Instagram: @suddenlights
Twitter: @SuddenLightsLV

Wednesday 21 February 2024 | The Macbeth, London
With support
18+ | D...

Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sudden Lights

Venue

The Macbeth

70 Hoxton Street, Shoreditch N1 6LP
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

