Jeudi : Surprise + Cindy Pooch + Astrid Rad

LE THEATRE DE LA PARCHEMINERIE
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Festival Bars en Trans - du jeudi 7 au samedi 9 décembre
dans 12 lieux et avec une centaine d'artistes émergents

SURPRISE - rap / chanson (Paris)

CINDY POOCH - chanson / trip hop (Lyon)

ASTRID RAD - pop (Rennes)

Présenté par 3 Ptit Tour.

Surprise, Cindy Pooch, Astrid Radigue

23 Rue de la Parcheminerie, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:00 pm
120 capacity

