Dazy / Lifeguard / Illusion of Choice

Cobra Lounge
Mon, 4 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Riot Fest presents...

Dazy
w/ Lifeguard and Illusion of Choice

All Ages

Presented by Riot Fest
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Illusion of Choice, Lifeguard, Dazy

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

