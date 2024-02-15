DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A Night Of Lovers Rocks By The Queens Of Reggae
The Queens of Lovers Rock Janet Kay & Caroll Thompson come to Hootananany Brixton for a Valentines Special!
Janet Kay is best known for her track Silly Games, which went to Number 1 in the UK charts in 1979...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.