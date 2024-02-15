Top track

Queens Of Lovers Rock w/ Janet Kay & Carroll Thompson (Full Band) - Valentines Special!

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
£16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

A Night Of Lovers Rocks By The Queens Of Reggae

The Queens of Lovers Rock Janet Kay & Caroll Thompson come to Hootananany Brixton for a Valentines Special!

Janet Kay is best known for her track Silly Games, which went to Number 1 in the UK charts in 1979...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Janet Kay, Carroll Thompson

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

