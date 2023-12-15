Top track

Beyoncé - Crazy In Love (feat. Jay-Z)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Beyoncé Gospel Party: 20 Years of Dangerously in Love

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Beyoncé - Crazy In Love (feat. Jay-Z)
Got a code?

About

This December, Testify Gospel Choir celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Dangerously in Love, delving deep into the world of Queen B with a gospel rendition of all her classics at The Blues Kitchen, Manchester.

Expect to hear all the best hits including “Sin...

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Beyoncé

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.