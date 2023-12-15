Top track

20 Years of Beyoncé 'Dangerously in Love' - A Gospel Rendition

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This December, Testify Gospel Choir celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Dangerously in Love, delving deep into the world of Queen B with a gospel rendition of all her classics at The Blues Kitchen.

Performing all the best hits including “Single Ladies”, “Cr...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

