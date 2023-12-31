Top track

New Years Extravaganza Frankfurt

ZOOM
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyFrankfurt
From €27

About

put on your raving shoes. Feier mit der einzigartigen Stella Bossie, Nusha und Alfred Heinrichs ins neue Jahr. Gemeinsam mit Euch verwandeln wir das Zoom in Frankfurt in ein amtlichen Rave.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren

Präsentiert von Metropole Live GmbH.

Lineup

Stella Bossi, Alfred Heinrichs, Nusha

Venue

ZOOM

Carl-Benz-Straße 21, 60386 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

