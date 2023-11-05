Top track

Luke Schneider - anteludium

Healing Force Soft Soft Open Day Party

Healing Force of the Universe
Sun, 5 Nov, 12:00 pm
GigsAlhambra
Free

About

Join us for our soft launch party at Healing Force with a DJ set from Douglas Mcgowan of Yoga Records/Numero Group and some ambient pedal steel from Nashville's Luke Schneider.

This is an all ages event.

Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.

Lineup

Luke Schneider, Douglas McGowan

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

