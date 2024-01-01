Top track

EASTENDERZ NEW YEARS DAY

HERE at Outernet
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
£69.36

About

Start the year as we mean to go on! Sign up to be the first to hear about the Eastenderz NYD takeover.. Line up & tickets dropping soon.

Pre-purchased tickets do not 100% guarantee entrance. The management still reserves the right to refuse admission. Rem...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eastenderz.

Lineup

East End Dubs, ALISHA, Max Dean

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

